LONDON, Jan 24 Reuters has released the latest exclusive surveys on the outlook for major traded commodities. Click on the codes in brackets to see the stories: For commodity poll data, click. For details of the latest Reuters polls, click. METALS > Gold's bull-run seen topping out in 2013/14 > Small gains for copper in 2013 as China's economy slows > Palladium set to outstrip gains in platinum, gold in 2013 > Iron ore loses steam as supply offsets China demand SOFT COMMODITIES > Chocolatiers to replenish cocoa supplies, boost processing > Arabica coffee in 2013 to claw back steep losses > Global sugar surplus estimates nearly double on output jump GRAPHICS > Graphic of precious metals forecasts: link.reuters.com/pyk45t > Graphic of metals prices: link.reuters.com/vem45t THE LATEST POLLS OF OTHER COMMODITIES > Weekly EIA, API inventory forecast > U.S. natgas inventory forecast > Grains price forecast poll > Oil poll > Carbon poll