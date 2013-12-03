* String of new contracts to help develop local pricing,
domestic market
* New contracts to help cement yuan denominated commodity
trade
* Global exchanges eye commodities as test bed for yuan
convertibility
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 From iron ore to eggs, Asia's
new commodity derivatives are drawing in global exchanges eager
to profit from rising trade volumes and a likely shift of
pricing benchmarks from the West.
Asia has long been the fastest growing demand region for the
raw materials to power economic growth, but has mostly priced
the purchases against benchmarks like Brent crude, London Metal
Exchange copper or New York cotton.
Now China, and to a lesser extent Indonesia, are launching
policies and products aimed at cutting Western dominance,
forcing exchange operators from outside the region to either
acquire a local player or set up their own Asia bourse.
"The ability of Asia to form a price is sure to improve,"
said Michael Syn, head of derivatives at Singapore Exchange
.
"Sooner or later they won't be waiting for London or the
U.S. to open up. There will be an Asian time-zone price because
it's natural, all the consumers are here."
Setting the benchmark price would give deeper, more liquid
futures and swaps markets to feed better price discovery in the
Asian time zone.
For example, the 30 million barrels a day of oil consumed in
the region - a third of global demand - is nearly all priced
against North Sea Brent crude futures. This means China can end
up paying more for its oil because of a field outage off the
coast of Scotland.
China has launched six commodity futures contracts this year
- coking and thermal coal, bitumen, iron ore, short-grain rice
and eggs - most of them drawing strong volumes.
Indonesia wants to ensure it will have a bigger say in
pricing tin. It is the world's top exporter but the global
benchmark is the London Metal Exchange contract.
Indonesia in August forced all its tin ingot exporters to
trade their physical metal on a domestic exchange before
shipping, in a bid to raise prices and curb illegal mining.
Volumes on the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(ICDX) have more than trebled, and the exchange plans to launch
a futures contract next year.
There are two Asia-based global commodity benchmarks -
Tokyo's rubber futures and Malaysia's palm oil futures - both of
which for raw materials mostly consumed and produced in the
region.
In part, the new contracts reflect China's steps to cement
its currency as a vital unit of global trade and an alternative
to the dollar.
This strategy has not been not lost on global bourses who
stand to profit from the huge burst of trading liquidity ahead
of yuan convertibility, which economists see happening by the
end of the decade.
"Where are all the very large commodity exchanges in the
world building now as we speak? In Dalian, in Shanghai," said
Jean-Francois Lambert, global head of commodity and structured
trade finance at HSBC.
"If you have convertibility, then suddenly you have China
with large commodity exchanges and one of the strongest
currencies in the world," he said.
BETTING ON LIQUIDITY RISING
Global exchanges, banking on greater volumes of trade in
Asia, are setting up shop in the region.
Intercontinental Exchange Group said on Nov. 19 it
would buy Singapore Mercantile Exchange for $150 million to
secure the infrastructure for trading and clearing in Asia.
"We see the potential of the energy world maybe trading more
in Asia than it does today, and we want to be prepared to serve
that," ICE Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill said shortly after
the acquisition was announced.
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange is in talks with CME Group
, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, to
create the world's first futures market for liquefied natural
gas, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, which last year
bought the London Metal Exchange for $2.2 billion, is betting
the payoff will come from growing volumes in Asia.
Volumes of gold traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
soared to record highs when the bourse opened night trading in
July. The exchange said last week it plans to extend trading
hours for industrial metals in December to better tap into
global trade.
In iron ore, volume on the most-active May contract at the
Dalian Commodity Exchange reached more than 121 million
tonnes a month since its Oct. 18 launch, nearly seven times the
total volume of derivative swaps that top global clearer
Singapore Exchange handled in October.
"We believe that over time, China will develop in the
commodity market in the same way Europe or the U.S. have
developed, with an internal market with arbitrage opportunities,
storage and logistics and so forth," said Marco Dunand, chief
executive and co-founder of global trader Mercuria.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in LONDON; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)