By Maytaal Angel and Emma Farge
LONDON/GENEVA, June 14 European authorities are
close to agreeing on the final draft of markets abuse rules that
will make the standard commodities market practice of trading on
inside information illegal.
Commodities market players say the draft regulation, which
will lay the ground work for jail terms for insider trading,
could force them to reveal their trading strategies and
undermine their businesses.
For centuries, traders have made money from their knowledge
of shortages and surpluses of physical commodities, which they
say enables them to play a vital role in balancing global
markets.
"Applying insider trading to commodities is mad," said Craig
Pirrong, University of Houston academic and commodities expert.
"It may make sense to prosecute the use of information
illicitly obtained, (but) 'better information' does not mean
'inside information', and any attempt to apply insider trading
concepts to commodities will sow confusion and wreak havoc."
Supporters of the regulation argue that some markets
including European power markets have already successfully
adapted to disclosure rules for insider trading, even though
traders objected vociferously, and that other commodity markets
will adapt too.
A source close to the negotiations in parliament said a
provisional date for the final meeting on the beefed up draft
has been set for next Thursday to address issues such as
administrative sanctions, the definition of inside information
and the inclusion of spot commodity contracts in the regulation.
If the draft is finalised this month before the end of the
Irish presidency, the new rules are expected to become EU law by
year-end and enter force at the end of 2015.
While most of the new legal requirements will be known once
the agreement is reached, the penalties for offences in
different countries will become clear once governments have
written criminal sanctions into their national legislation.
RECENT SCANDALS ADD FIREPOWER
The EU enquiry into Platts oil price assessments, which
followed the scandal over fixing the LIBOR rate, have
strengthened the case for strict rules, providing firepower to
the European parliament, which advocates a tough regime as
opposed to the more reticent Council of Ministers.
"The allegations that oil prices have been fixed by
reporting agencies and oil companies alike clearly demonstrates
the need for tough EU wide rules to tackle market abuse," said
Arlene McCarthy, member of the European parliament and
co-ordinator of the reform.
"We live in a different world now. Since 2008 - and
particularly since Libor - the public want to see us crack down
on manipulation and market abuse."
Robert Finney, a partner at law firm Holman Fenwick Willan,
agreed that strict rules were likely. "The mere fact that the
Commission decided to investigate (the oil market) will provide
grist to the mill of those who want a strong regulation on
market abuse," he said.
The Council of Ministers, who represent the EU member sates,
are reluctant to see harmonised jail terms for market abuse
across the bloc. The issue of penalties will fall under the
revision of the Market Abuse Directive (MAD II), which sources
say is so politically sensitive that it is not even being
discussed at present.
The full regime may be implemented when MAD II comes into
effect sometime later than 2015 - welcome relief for those
battling to see how, in practice, insider trading can be
extended to commodity prices that are driven by global changes
in supply and demand.
"The insider trading definition they're putting in place
under MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) is one that's appropriate
for securities, not for commodities," said Rosali Pretorius, a
partner at Dentons.
"It potentially opens traders up to big lawsuits."
Under the new rules, authorities would be able to force even
non-listed companies to publicly disclose supply changes such as
oil refinery outages.
Some big trading companies such as Mercuria and Gunvor have
already started preparing for the new measures since last year
by hiring compliance officers from Wall Street banks.
Blackrock, the world's largest money manager, said in a
recent letter to national securities regulators that commodity
futures indexes, like stocks and bonds, are based on objective
and verifiable prices and information.
"In contrast, physical commodities markets price benchmarks
can involve elements of subjectivity as they often require price
submission from physical players," it said, citing the pricing
of Brent crude.
POWER AND GAS PRECEDENT
Compliance advisers, meanwhile, already have their hands
full in Europe's power and gas markets, which are subject to
restrictions on inside information under rules known as REMIT.
REMIT for power and gas was published in December 2011, and
power and gas utilities have since then been publishing notices
of supply outages on their websites.
Supporters of the regulation argue that power markets have
adapted to the disclosure rules and that other commodity markets
will adapt too. REMIT will only be fully implemented next year,
however, and critics say at that point problems will emerge.
"The insider information aspect is challenging. Diversions
of LNG (liquefied natural gas) or crude oil from Europe to Asia,
for example, would count as inside knowledge, hence would need
to be disclosed," said Jerry Jeske, group chief compliance
officer at Mercuria.
According to Jeske, European traders would be at a
disadvantage to government-controlled producers in non-EU
countries, whose traders in London and Geneva are unlikely to
divulge information.
Oil majors, because of their vast array of assets, are
expected to be the most affected by the disclosure rules, though
lightly regulated private trading houses such as Vitol or Louis
Dreyfus will also have to adapt.
In the face of shrinking profit margins, many trading firms
have sought to extend their control of supply chains through
buying physical assets such as refineries.
If the rules are introduced in their current form, they
could force global trading houses to build strict Chinese walls.
This would require a considerable change in culture for trading
houses that pride themselves on having the best information and
guard it jealously.
"MAR may well be aimed at major asset owners, but it will
have a long tail that will impact trading houses," said Marko
Kraljevic, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co.
"This ... will be a new phenomenon for most physical
commodity traders, for whom accessing and trading on high
quality information is in their DNA," he added.
