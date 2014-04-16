* UNCTAD 2012 paper said commodities were 'financialized'
* Influence on banks, hedge funds now back at 2008 levels
* Economists say still need to tame volatility
By David Sheppard
LONDON, April 16 United Nations economists who
previously called for government intervention to tame volatile
swings in commodity prices say banks and hedge funds have since
reduced their influence to the lowest level since 2008.
In a 2012 report for the UN Conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD), David Bicchetti and Nicolas Maystre said
the rise of financial players in commodities markets over the
previous decade had moved prices of oil and grains away from the
fundamentals of supply and demand.
As a result, commodity prices became more volatile and were
increasingly linked to moves on equity markets, they said.
But the latest data to March 2014 shows a large reduction in
the so-called 'financialization' of commodities, they said in an
interview this week.
"As financial investors including banks and hedge funds have
reduced their activity in commodities markets in the last two
years, we've seen a marked drop in the correlation between the
returns on the equity markets and the returns on oil and other
commodities futures markets," Bicchetti said.
The economists said they still believed there is a need for
increased government control.
"High levels of speculative activity have made commodity
markets less stable than they used to be, and there is still an
argument for greater regulation and potentially intervention in
times of heightened market stress," Maystre said.
UNCTAD has a mandate to further the trade and investment
interests of developing countries, many of which rely heavily on
commodity imports and exports and are vulnerable to price
swings.
"While we would like to carry out further investigation of
the data, we believe this preliminary analysis shows that our
original thesis of increased financialization of commodity
markets was correct," Bicchetti said.
BIG BANKS PULL OUT
The 2012 study found that the daily correlation between U.S.
crude oil futures and the main U.S. equity futures rising to
around 0.8 to 1 in 2011 from 0.2 in 2007.
Over the last two years, however, that number has fallen
back to pre-2008 levels, the UNCTAD economists said.
"While we welcome the reduction, the correlation between
commodity markets and broader financial markets was just one of
the effects of increased financialization," Maystre said.
Banks such as Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan
have been exiting or reducing their presence in commodity
markets in the face of stricter regulation, rising capital
requirements and the view in some quarters that the commodity
super-cycle has peaked.
Brent crude has averaged around $110 a barrel in
each of the last three years, well below the peak of $147 a
barrel hit in summer 2008, before it crashed to less than $40
during the financial crisis.
Bicchetti and Maystre said that while the rise in U.S. shale
and tight oil production may have contributed to a reduced link
between equity markets and commodity futures, they still saw the
swings in financial participation as playing the largest role in
reducing correlations between the two.
"High frequency traders who commented on our earlier
research generally agreed with its conclusions, including that
they had driven greater correlations, but they still believed
they were offering a valuable service to the market," Bicchetti
said.
"The void left by the banks is also starting to be filled by
independent trading houses ... and it is not clear how many of
the new European and U.S. regulations that have been proposed
will apply to them. I don't think this is the end of the story."
(editing by Jane Baird)