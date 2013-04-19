(Refiles to remove incorrect company RIC)
* Average actively managed fund down 1.83 pct in Q1
* Specialist cotton, rhenium funds capture upswings
* Shorts in livestock and gold pay off
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, April 19 Commodity funds took a beating
in the first quarter, with the average actively managed fund in
the Lipper Global Commodity sector down 1.83 percent, as market
volatility provided no clear direction.
A cross-commodity sell-off in mid-April led by safe-haven
gold has since compounded the pain. Gold plunged about 13
percent over last Friday and Monday - its worst two-day fall in
30 years.
Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 2 percent in
the first quarter, but were down almost 6 percent after Monday's
rout.
"Commodity markets were erratic and mostly headed lower,"
said Brian Ziv, co-manager of the William Blair Commodity
Strategy Long/Short Fund, a multi-manager fund that
came tenth in the Lipper league table. Lipper is a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
"Choppy markets are hard to trade. But bear markets do not
particularly bother the fund, because we invest long and short."
The CS Commodity ACCESS Strategy Fund, which
came fifth in the Lipper league table, is another long/short
fund that managed to make money on both sides of the market.
Nelson Louie, global head of commodities at Credit Suisse
Asset Management (CSAM) and Christopher Burton, head of
portfolio management, commodities at CSAM, said the fund was
generally underweight or even short gold during the quarter.
This helped it outperform its peers when gold fell due to
U.S. dollar strength and reduced demand as a safe haven. Gold
exchange-traded products suffered global redemptions of $9.2
billion in the first quarter as investors switched to equities.
The largest sector contributor to the fund's outperformance
was livestock, where the fund was also generally underweight and
at times held a short position. "Livestock fell more than 6
percent during the quarter, due to decreased demand for U.S.
exports," they said.
Theresa Gusman, head of commodities at Deutsche Asset &
Wealth Management, also cited a significant underweight position
in agricultural commodities, particularly wheat and corn, as a
contributor to outperformance. The DWS Invest Commodity Plus
Fund came fourth in the Lipper league table, up
1.48 percent.
Both corn and wheat came off sharply at the end
of March after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed a
larger-than-expected corn stockpile and high annual plantings
for corn and wheat.
But very specialist funds also did well in the first
quarter, as some individual commodities bucked the trend.
William Blair's Ziv said his fund's best performance came
from a sector-specialised trader who participated in strong
cotton prices. Cotton was up almost 17 percent in the
first quarter. Over half of the William Blair fund is invested
with commodity-sector specialists.
The top-performing fund in the first quarter was also a
specialist - the SafePort Strategic Metals & Energy Fund
is a small fund with a concentrated investment in
physical rhenium. This is found in small quantities in copper
and molybdenum mines and used in aircraft turbines.
Dr Juerg Schatz, chief executive of Perfect Management
Services, which manages the fund, said rhenium is scarce, whilst
demand from industrial buyers such as aircraft manufacturers, is
growing steadily. However, the market is small by its very
nature, and so cannot absorb large capital inflows.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)