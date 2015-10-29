BOSTON Oct 29 Commonfund, a leading manager for endowments and foundations, said it has hired Mark Anson, who previously served as chief investment officer for billionaire Robert Bass's family and pension fund Calpers, as its chief investment officer.

Anson will join Commonfund, which oversees $25 billion, in January 2016 and report to Catherine Keating, Commonfund's president and chief executive officer, the group said in a release on Thursday.

In 2001, Anson was promoted to CIO at the California Public Employees' Retirement System and was responsible for pushing the giant pension fund into investing with hedge funds, a move that Calpers abandoned last year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)