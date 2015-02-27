BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
Feb 27 Commonfund, an investment manager for institutional investors, appointed Celeste Barone as chief financial officer of its private capital unit, Commonfund Capital Inc.
Barone, who succeeds Linda Costa, previously worked at private capital firm Pomona Capital as managing director of finance and chief compliance officer.
Costa, who is retiring, will remain with the firm as treasurer through early summer. Barone will hold both CFO and treasurer titles from July.
Barone has previously served in financial management positions within investment management divisions of LyonRoss Capital, Drexel Burnham and Dillon, Read & Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
