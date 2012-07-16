NEW YORK, July 16 Investment management firm Commonfund has hired Irakli Odisharia, a former specialist for Goldman Sachs Asset Management market risk modeling as a director on its risk management team.

Odisharia will report to Commonfund's Chief Risk Officer, David Belmont, and be responsible for quantitative market risk analytics and stress testing Commonfund client portfolios and funds.

"The correlation between the markets and geo-political factors create new risk management challenges. An environment which requires advanced thinking about risk factors, both on macro and micro levels," Belmont said in a note.

The Connecticut-based institutional investment firm, which serves non-profit institutions, pension funds and other leading institutional investors, manages $26 billion for 1,500 clients.

"Irakli brings with him a multi-asset class perspective on risk analysis and modeling which will ultimately provide our clients and underlying managers with a clear understanding of the risk/return profile of their portfolios," Belmont said.

Odisharia, who holds a PhD in Physics from New York University, also worked in Goldman Sachs' equities division and its equity volatility group.