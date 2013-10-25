Oct 25 Shares of CommScope Holdings Co Inc
, which is backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group
LP, rose 3 percent in their debut, valuing the
telecommunications equipment maker at $2.86 billion.
The company raised about $578 million after its IPO was
priced at $15 per share, well below its expected price range of
$18-$21.
Of the 38.5 million shares offered, CommScope sold 30.8
million, with Carlyle selling the rest.
The private equity firm will continue to own 78 percent of
the company it acquired three years ago for $3 billion,
excluding debt. ()
Carlyle's stake is valued at about $2.23 billion at the
highest price of $15.42.
CommScope's cables are used by major telecommunications
providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc
and Comcast Corp.
A recovery in spending by telecom service providers has
created a renewed interest in telecom gear makers.
CommScope reported revenue of about $1.75 billion for the
six months ended June 30.
The company, which traces its roots to Superior Cable Corp
set up in 1953, competes with Amphenol Corp, Emerson
Electric Co and Huawei Technologies Co.
CommScope is the second company to be taken public by
Carlyle this year after industrial distribution company HD
Supply Holdings Inc in June.
A strong stock market and low interest rates have prompted
many private equity firms to take their portfolio companies
public.
The Hickory, North Carolina-based company's shares opened at
$15 and were up at $15.09 in morning trade. About 7.7 million
shares changed hands on the Nasdaq by 10:15 AM ET.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Deutsche Bank Securities were the lead underwriters.