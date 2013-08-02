Aug 2 Telecommunications equipment maker
CommScope Holding Co Inc, which is owned by private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to
raise up to $750 million in an initial public offering.
The company makes cables used in high-speed data networks
and counts mobile service providers such as AT&T Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc and cable network operator
Comcast Corp among its customers.
CommScope, which was taken private by Carlyle in 2011 for
$3.9 billion, listed J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch
and Pierce, Fenner & Smith as lead underwriters for the
offering. ()
Sources told Reuters in July that Carlyle was looking to
take CommScope public and had hired bankers for an
IPO.
Hickory, North Carolina-based CommScope reported net sales
of $3.49 billion for the year ended June 30. The company
competes with Amphenol Corp, Emerson Electric Co
and Huawei Technologies Co among others.
Network equipment makers have been benefiting from a
recovery in spending by telecom service providers who are
upgrading their networks to handle a surge in data traffic.
CommScope intends to list its common stock under the symbol
"COMM".
The filing did not reveal how many common shares the company
planned to sell and the exchange it would list its stock on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.