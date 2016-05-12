BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Commseed Corp :
* Says it issues the third series unsecured corporate bonds with warrants worth 100 million yen, via private placement with payment date on June 10
* Says it issues the fifth series unsecured corporate bonds with warrants worth 100.9 million yen, via private placement with payment date on June 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/baQnMb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.