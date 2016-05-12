May 12 Commseed Corp :

* Says it issues the third series unsecured corporate bonds with warrants worth 100 million yen, via private placement with payment date on June 10

* Says it issues the fifth series unsecured corporate bonds with warrants worth 100.9 million yen, via private placement with payment date on June 10

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/baQnMb

