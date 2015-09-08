WASHINGTON, Sept 8 A council of federal banking regulators unveiled plans on Tuesday to simplify regulatory reporting requirements for community banks, as part of broader efforts to review the rulebook and help cut through red tape facing smaller institutions.

The Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council said it will seek public feedback on a plan to eliminate or revise certain items that banks must include in "call reports," or quarterly filings that banks must submit to regulators.

Such reports are used by regulators to monitor banks' risk profiles.

The plan to streamline community bank reporting comes at a time when Congress is also eyeing legislative changes to help reduce regulatory burdens for community banks.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby put forth a draft bill earlier this year that is primarily geared toward helping smaller banks and credit unions.

Democrats have opposed the bill, but if a deal is struck between Republican Shelby and Senator Sherrod Brown, the ranking Democrat on the committee, then it could potentially be put to a vote on the Senate floor sometime this fall.

The FFIEC said its new data reporting proposal would be put out for public comment for 60 days.

The plan would apply to banks and savings associations, but not to credit unions. If adopted, it would take effect with call reports either for December 2015 or March 2016.

The FFIEC is made up of the Federal Reserve, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the National Credit Union Administration, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the State Liaison Committee. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)