May 2 Community Health Systems Inc reported weaker first-quarter net earnings as it admitted fewer patients to its hospitals than a year ago, sending its shares down 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Community Health, the second-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, said net income from continuing operations fell to $12 million, or 11 cents a share, from $92 million, or 79 cents, a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)