March 21 Community Health Systems Inc, which failed in attempts to acquire rival hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, prevailed in getting a lawsuit brought by Tenet thrown out, Community said on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the suit with prejudice, citing Tenet's lack of standing to bring the action, Community said.

"We believe Tenet's board and management team initiated this litigation for the purpose of distracting shareholders from our bid to buy their company," Community Chief Executive Wayne Smith said in a statement. "Today's ruling brings a conclusion to Tenet's unfounded lawsuit and we are pleased to put it behind us."