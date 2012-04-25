April 25 Community Choice Financial Inc said it
expects its initial public offering of 10.7 million shares to be
priced between $13 and $15 each.
The lender, which offers short-term consumer loans, title
loans and check cashing services, had filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission last August to raise up to
$230 million.
At the mid-point of the price range, Community Choice
expects to receive net proceeds of $137.1 million, after
underwriting discounts and expenses.
It plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund
acquisitions and repay debts.
The company, which has a network of 435 retail storefronts
across 14 states, has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "CCFI."
Credit Suisse Securities, Jefferies & Co, Stephens Inc, JMP
Securities LLC and William Blair & Co are underwriters to the
offering.