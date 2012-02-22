* Q4 EPS from cont ops, ex items, of 83 cents tops estimates
* Shares rise 1.6 percent after hours
Feb 21 Community Health Systems Inc
reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts'
estimates as the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator focused on
reducing expenses in the weak economy.
Net income declined as the company took a large charge for
repaying debt early. Net income attributable to shareholders was
$30.9 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $69.5 million,
or 76 cents, a year ago.
Excluding the charge for repaying senior notes, Community
Health said it earned 85 cents a share from continuing
operations.
Analysts on average expected 83 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue in the quarter rose 3.9 percent to
$3.4 billion. Analysts, on average, expected $3.54 billion.
For 2012, Community Health projected earnings from
continuing operations in a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share,
while analysts expected $3.58 per share.
Shares of Community Health rose 1.6 percent to $21.00 in
after-hours trading from a close of $20.66 on the New York Stock
Exchange.