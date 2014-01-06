Jan 6 Community Health Systems Inc,
which awaits a shareholder vote this week on its proposed
takeover of smaller hospital operator Health Management
Associates Inc, said it expects the new healthcare law
to provide a slight boost to 2014 earnings.
Community Health, which said it was providing 2014
projections to reflect the Health Management acquisition as if
it occurred on Jan. 1, forecast adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $2.925 billion
to $3.2 billion for the year ahead. It sees 2014 operating
revenue, less a provision for bad debts, of $19.7 billion to
$21.2 billion.
The company said it anticipates the Health Management
transaction to close by the end of this month.
Health Management shareholders are expected to vote on
Wednesday on the pending merger.