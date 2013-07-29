BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Community Health Systems Inc reported a lower second-quarter profit on Monday due to a decline in patient admissions at its hospitals.
Community Health said its second-quarter income from continuing operations was $47.1 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $102.2 million, or 93 cents a share, a year ago.
Net operating revenue slipped 0.2 percent to $3.24 billion compared with the year ago quarter.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Community Health is interested in a takeover bid for HMA.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July