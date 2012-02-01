* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.25

* Q3 rev $103.6 mln vs est $100.5 mln

Feb 1 Software maker CommVault Systems Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales in Europe and the Americas.

The company, which makes software that helps companies back up, archive and search data, posted lower third-quarter net income of $7.2 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $7.3 million, or 16 cents a share, last year.

Excluding special items, CommVault earned 27 cents a share, higher than the 25 cents analysts were expecting according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CommVault, which counts Dell among its largest customers, posted a revenue of $103.6 million, up 24 percent from last year, and higher than the $100.5 million expected by analysts.

Software sales grew 23 percent to $51.4 million.

Oceanport, New Jersey-based CommVault's shares, which have gained nearly a fourth of their value over the last six months, closed at $47 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.