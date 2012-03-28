* Eyes more block demarcations in two years
* Comoros new to oil and gas exploration
(Adds details, background)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, March 28 Comoros said it has awarded
its first ever oil exploration and production licence to a
privately-owned Kenya-based exploration company, Bahari
Resources Ltd.
Countries in the east and Horn of Africa and others with
coastlines along the Indian Ocean have become a hot spot for oil
and gas exploration, spurred by new finds. Comoros is made up of
islands in the Indian Ocean, between northern Madagascar and
east Africa.
"The government of Comoros is pleased to award its first
exploration and development licence to Bahari Resources Ltd,"
Fouad Mohadji, vice president and minister for energy of
Comoros, told an oil, gas and energy conference in Nairobi on
Wednesday.
He said the government was taking its first steps to develop
its exploration strategy.
"We believe our country represents one of the last
prospective offshore frontiers for oil and gas," Mohadji added.
The Comoros deal with Bahari is for an offshore region
bounded by latitudes 10 degrees to 13 degrees South, the western
boundary of the Comoros, and longitude 43 degrees East.
The exploration area has an acreage adjacent to offshore
Area 1 and Area 4 of Mozambique's Rovuma Delta, where Italy's
biggest oil and gas group Eni and Anadarko Petroleum
Corp made new hydrocarbon discoveries.
The economy in the archipelago relies chiefly on agriculture
and fishing. It is the world's largest producer of the essence
ylang ylang and exports vanilla and cloves.
Mohadji said demarcation of more exploration blocks and
reaching a licensing round, would be done within two years.
"It's not more than two years. After that we go to the
phases of exploration. As you know, it is a new area for us. Now
we are waiting for the legislation," Mohadji, who did not say
how many blocks the country aimed to create, said.
Comoros, between Madagascar and southern Africa, has a
turbulent history with some 20 coups, or attempted coups, since
declaring independence from France in 1975.
In a statement Comoros said that under its agreement, Bahari
would undertake a phased seismic and drilling programme within
the licensed area and carry out for the government a regional
study of the entire Comorian territory.
The report will be used for the further demarcation of
blocks and a future licensing round.
The government has said it hopes to have in place by 2013 a
Petroleum Code to govern exploration and production as well as
provide for internal structures that will oversee, monitor and
control operations.
Kenya announced on Monday its first oil discovery, saying it
was found in the northern part of the country where British firm
Tullow Oil Plc has been exploring.
