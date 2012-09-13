The listed firm has acquired seven other companies since 2009 and is looking to raise up to $100 million for scaling up its businesses.

Public-listed software development company Comp-U-Learn Tech India Ltd is planning to acquire 51 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based healthcare e-services company DoctorsTime Health Services Pvt Ltd that runs the website Doctors Time.

The site enables one to fix appointments with doctors, get alerts regarding the next check-up, keep health records online and engage escorts for elderly patients who need assistance.

In another development, Comp-U-Learn is also forming a joint venture with Hyderabad based e-governance company Sreeven Infocom Ltd for the execution of several e-governance projects, including issuance of Aadhar Cards, according to a BSE disclosure.

Comp-U-Learn has been active in snapping up companies. In May this year, the company announced that it would acquire ECG Technology LLC, a Delaware-based firm engaged in engineering, technical and design consulting. It is also looking to raise up to $100 million through various routes (FCCB, QIP, GDR, ADR, etc.) for scaling up its businesses.

In February 2012, Comp-U-Learn acquired Divya Knowledge Process Management Ltd, an educational services company having a tie-up with Bharathidasan University (Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu), for $0.8 million. The company had made five more acquisitions since 2009.

In 2009, the firm acquired Boden Inc. (an IT services company in New Jersey) for $1.5 million and also picked up Ace BPO Services (a healthcare-focused IT-enabled services company) for $0.76 million. It also bought 51 per cent stake in Shouk Investment Consultancy, a Dubai-based firm, to expand its business in the Middle East and African countries. The company was later renamed as Comp-U-Learn Middle East FZC. In 2010, the company acquired Astus Technologies Inc. for an undisclosed amount and also lapped up Ideation Consulting, a business services provider.

