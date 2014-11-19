BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 Compagnie Marocaine SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 14,000 euros versus 13,000 euros in Q3 last year
* Sees FY result to stay negative, to depend on exchange rate of dirham to euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)