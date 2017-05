Jan 8 Compagnie Des Alpes Sa :

* Divests dolfinarium in Harderwijk (Netherlands) and intends to sell Walibi Sud-Ouest park

* Divestitures are valued at 37.5 million euros ($44.29 million) in total and are to be paid in cash Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)