Dec 18 Compagnie Des Alpes SA :

* FY revenue 693.0 million euros ($855.30 million) versus 678.0 million euros last year

* FY net attributable income of 25.4 million euros versus 1.9 million euros last year

* Board of directors will recommend that the shareholders approve the distribution of a dividend of 0.35 euro per share

* Expects a consolidation of its margins for FY

* Confirms its 2018 target of EBITDA in the ski area division of at least 35 percent and raises its leisure park division target to 27 percent Source text: bit.ly/1J6thQ6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)