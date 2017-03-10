PARIS, March 10 French ski resorts operator Compagnie des Alpes said on Friday it now hoped to reach a deal before the end of the year to sell a stake in the company to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors.

Chairman and CEO Dominique Marcel told the Boursorama website that Fosun and other investors could take a stake of "between 8 and 10 percent, possibly a little more".

"My goal is to reach a deal well before end-2017," Marcel said.

Compagnie des Alpes said in November it hoped to reach a deal by end-2016 or early 2017.

Asked if a deal could be reached after the French presidential elections, Marcel said "I hope so".

Fosun, already controls French holiday group Club Med, who Marcel said was "the number one investor in the French Alps.

Compagnie des Alpes (CDA) operates 11 ski resorts in France and 13 leisure parks in Europe, including Parc Asterix and the Grevin waxworks museum in Paris. It is also seeking partners to expand overseas in high-growth markets such as China.

State-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), which is the main shareholder of Compagnie des Alpes with a 40 percent stake, has said it would stay as the reference shareholder in the company and was "the guarantee" that would keep CDA anchored in France. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)