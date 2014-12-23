BRIEF-Tesla says CEO Musk's 2016 total compensation was $45,936
Dec 23 Compagnie Plastic Omnium Sa
* Announces sale by the environment division of its road signage activity in Switzerland
* Finalized the sale of its 50 pct shareholding in Signal AG, a company registered in Switzerland specialized in road marking, signage and services
* 50 pct shareholding was sold for 20 million Swiss francs ($20.26 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Briggs & Stratton corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results