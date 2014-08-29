BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
Aug 29 Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage SA :
* Global result of the group is eur -13,9 million in H1 2014
* Intrinsic value stands at 303 euros per share on 30 June 2014
* Intrinsic value stands at 303 euros per share on 30 June 2014

* Remains confident in the quality of the group's assets and cautious about its short/medium term outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12