BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 13 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc
* Says plans to buy back shares of up to T$46 billion ($1.53 billion)
* Says plans to buy back 100 million shares at T$21.05-33.24 per share in May 14 to July 13
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suh39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1460 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.