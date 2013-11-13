TAIPEI Nov 13 Compal Electronics Inc,
the world's second-largest contract manufacturer of laptop PCs,
announced its first-ever quarterly net loss as continued
weakness in the computing industry took a toll on earnings and
because of a one-off deal.
The company said on Wednesday it suffered a third-quarter
net loss of T$2.73 billion ($92.27 million), mainly due to a
T$4.9 billion one-time loss from its share swap by its telecom
carrier arm Vibo with Taiwan Star in a divestment.
The net loss came below a median forecast of T$2.64 billion,
according to 12 analysts polled by SmartEstimates.
The figure compares to a net profit of T$1.39 billion in the
previous quarter and a net profit of T$1.63 billion a year
earlier.
Compal is a major supplier of laptops for Acer Inc
, Lenovo Group Ltd and Dell Inc.
($1 = 29.5755 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)