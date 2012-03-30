TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc
, the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted on
Friday a net profit that was worse than forecasts last year,
amid a slowdown in PC demand.
Compal reported a net profit of T$11.02 billion ($372.83
million) in 2011, 52.6 percent lower than a year earlier.
A consensus forecast of 16 analysts in a poll by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had expected Compal to earn T$12.15 billion last
year.
In the fourth quarter, net profit was T$2.13 billion,
according to Reuters calculations based on the full-year number,
down from T$4.47 billion in the same period a year earlier but
slightly up from T$2.11 billion in the previous quarter.
Compal did not elaborate in a brief statement.
($1 = 29.5575 Taiwan dollars)
