BRIEF-ChipMOS Technologies reports May revenue up 3.7 pct
* May revenue rose 3.7 percent to twd 1.526 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI May 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Wednesday that April consolidated sales fell 14.8 percent from the previous month to T$50.485 billion ($1.72 billion).
It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.3260 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* May revenue rose 3.7 percent to twd 1.526 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy 187.5 million shares of KongHong company ISU Petasys Asia Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 33.75 billion won