* 3D Systems Corp - on june 7, 2017, board of directors of 3d systems corporation increased size of board of directors to eleven members
TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that May consolidated sales fell 10.9 percent to T$51.58 billion ($1.7 billion) from a year earlier.
It did not give further details. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - offering and pricing of $500.0 million of its 3.450% senior notes due 2027