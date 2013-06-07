TAIPEI, June 7 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted a 2.77 percent risel in May sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 53 +2.77 277.4 +5.13 (US$ bln) 1.7 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ron Popeski)