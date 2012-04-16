By Sarah White
| LIVERPOOL, England, April 17
LIVERPOOL, England, April 17 Treasurers of
Europe's top companies are showing few signs of loosening their
grip on billions of euros in cash hoards which could be key to
the region's economic recovery.
"It's still a fairly risky environment overall... Treasurers
still want to hold on to cash," said Roger Appleyard, head of
credit research at RBC Capital Markets in London, speaking ahead
of a annual conference for corporate treasurers.
"You've got operating expenses, like marketing, but
companies aren't investing in capacity or ramping up for future
growth. There's still a real lack of confidence about where
growth is going to come from."
Europe's biggest companies are sitting on vast piles of
money.
In the UK alone, company cash balances are now worth over
756 billion pounds ($1.20 trillion), or 50 percent of Gross
Domestic Product, a report by the ITEM Club, an economic
forecasting group, showed this week.
But business investment rose just 1.2 percent in 2011, and
was 17.5 percent down on its late-2007 peak, the group said.
The shaky economic outlook inhibiting their investment plans
is likely to be top of the agenda at the three-day meeting - as
will be their role in an eventual recovery.
CONCERNS FLARE UP
Funding conditions are similar to those in 2009, when
companies flocked to the bond markets for financing at record
cheap rates, sparking a boom for investment banks.
But when companies are borrowing in the markets, it's mainly
not to back expansion or acquisition plans, but to make sure
their funding mix is well balanced between bank loans and bonds
for instance, or to refinance upcoming debts.
"Declining funding costs mean companies are pre-funding
maturing obligations for next year... They are in defensive mode
though and there is little pressure for them to leverage up
now," said Suki Mann, credit strategist at Societe Generale.
In terms of issuance volumes of bonds in euros, the first
quarter was a "cracking" one, Mann said.
But even that mood was now souring, because of flaring
concerns over Spain's fiscal position and ahead of the French
elections, which has prompted fears it could result in a less
business friendly environment, he added.
The euro zone concerns are also knocking the confidence
companies have in their bank lenders, as some pull back from
lending to build up their capital, raising fears in some
quarters that they could see a repeat of 2008, when panicked
lenders began cutting credit lines.
Small and medium sized companies, meanwhile, are still
struggling to gain access to credit, another source of
consternation for treasurers. Many complain that when financing
is available, it is now prohibitively expensive.
This is prompting government-backed initiatives to get
credit flowing again, while new-fangled ventures such as
peer-to-peer lending, which allow individuals to lend to each
other or to small companies, are gaining popularity.
But while the ITEM club said SMEs were critical in
generating jobs, it added that large companies normally
accounted for four fifths of business investment.