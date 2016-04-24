(Repeats story from Friday)
* HSBC forced to rethink future executive payouts
* Follows revolts at BP, others on 2015 payouts
* Bulk of pay policies up for fresh vote by 2017
By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 22 Change the way you pay or risk
losing your jobs, corporate governance watchdogs have warned the
boards of Britain's top companies, as investors call for a
reality check on salaries.
Four years on from 2012's "investor spring" over spiralling
executive pay, shareholders are mounting a fresh rebellion
against firms they say have lost touch with the real world after
a year of falling share prices, lacklustre profits and job cuts.
With the season for corporate annual meetings just days old,
oil firm BP and medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew
have already seen investors reject last year's payouts in
non-binding votes. Shareholders in miner Anglo American
came close. BP and Anglo said they would consult with
shareholders to refine policy for the future.
On Friday Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, took
pre-emptive action and announced changes to its future potential
executive payouts in response to shareholder concerns.
Now investors are warning that if their concerns about pay
are not addressed they will stop board members who set
remuneration policy from being re-appointed.
"We take a robust approach on the election or re-election of
individuals and groups of directors who do not live up to this
responsibility," said Hans-Christoph Hirt, co-head of investor
advisory firm Hermes EOS.
Investor willingness to challenge boards on pay has
traditionally been tempered by a desire not to demotivate CEOs
and risk losing them to rivals in a global war for talent.
But after a year in which the FTSE 100 has fallen 5
percent, companies are being asked to justify why their leaders
should be so well paid.
"Excessive remuneration has always been an issue as
ultimately investors pay for performance not failure," said
Isabelle Cabie, Global Head of Sustainable & Responsible
Investment at Candriam.
"But investors and other stakeholders have also started
looking at this as a 'moral or social justice' issue rather than
just a performance issue."
Investors at every UK company can vote yearly on the firm's
remuneration report, which details the pay and perks given to
executive directors in the year under review. Those votes are
non-binding.
Since 2014, shareholders have also been guaranteed separate,
binding votes at least once every three years on a firm's
remuneration policy, which governs future payouts.
Should more than 50 percent of votes oppose the board, it is
required to rewrite the policy, although according to data from
vote advisory firm Pensions & Investment Research Consultants
(PIRC), that has not happened a single time in 619 such
resolutions for the FTSE All-Share firms it tracks.
Eight votes went completely unopposed and more than half had
less than 5 percent opposition.
However, the high-profile rejections of BP and other
companies in the non-binding votes on the past year could bode
ill for some of the 90 percent of firms which need to seek fresh
approval for their future policies by 2017.
Data from governance and pay consultancy ISS Corporate
Solutions on Friday showed an average of 5.8 percent of votes
were cast against remuneration reports and policies so far this
year, compared with an average of 3.9 percent last season.
"There is a notably higher level of shareholder voting
dissent we are now seeing compared with the same period last
year. A number of blue chip companies will hold their meeting in
the coming weeks and we anticipate investors will continue to
focus their engagement on portfolio firms failing to adequately
tie pay to performance," said Stephan Costa, an executive
director at ISS Corporate Solutions.
Shade Duffy, head of corporate governance at AXA Investment
Managers said: "There's an absolute need to be conservative - we
all know what the wider economic environment is like - and pay
should reflect that."
The opening skirmishes of this year's season carry with them
echoes of 2012, when investors used their non-binding votes to
reject remuneration reports at companies including advertising
giant WPP and Centamin.
Several CEOs, including Andrew Moss of Aviva and
David Brennan of AstraZeneca, stepped down in the wake
of the 2012 "shareholder spring", and the government responded
by introducing the tougher rule enabling investors to veto pay
policy.
Stefan Stern, director of think tank the High Pay Centre,
which aims to reduce the pay gap between the super-rich and
everyone else, says this AGM season is evidence of a hardening
in investors' approach to board pay.
"I think what you're seeing is genuine and substantial
concern being expressed in these votes. There's a bit of 'enough
is enough' in the air."
Remuneration consultants who advise companies on their pay
policies defend their clients, however, and point to recent
innovations aimed at aligning executive pay with shareholder
interests.
"Clawback is now going to be there for five years," said
Alan Judes, consultant at Strategic Remuneration, referring to
the option company boards have to force executives to repay
bonuses in the event of poor performance.
"They (companies) are all moving in the way shareholders
want them to."
(Editing by Peter Graff)