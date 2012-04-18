By Sarah White
| LIVERPOOL, England, April 18
LIVERPOOL, England, April 18 Companies are
becoming choosier with their lenders, putting them through
rigorous tests and analysing their financial health to pick out
business partners.
They are reviewing their bank counterparties, partly in
response to worries about the euro zone crisis and its effect on
lenders, and because of stricter financial regulations.
Gavin Jones, vice-president in the treasury of
Netherlands-based Ahold, told the annual conference of the
Association of Corporate Treasurers the retailer had examined
the banks that it presently deals with.
Ahold had asked "everything from how they perform against
published financial targets, did they take any money from the
European Central Bank (and its cheap financing programme) --
quite a detailed analysis of their financial position", he said.
Bigger firms, which provide business for banks through big
loans, payment systems, foreign exchange transactions or
derivatives, can be pickier, though smaller firms may struggle
to secure cash.
Philip Learoyd, head of funding and treasury operations at
SABMiller, said the euro zone crisis had prompted the
firm to compile a more diversified group of bank counterparties.
He added the brewer was undertaking a formal review of its
"entire approach to bank counterparties".
The 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers
led to worries other banks could fail, and the euro zone crisis
-- which has battered European lenders for two years -- is doing
little to allay those concerns.
Banks also irked many companies, including some of their
best clients, when they pulled out of loans and started cutting
credit lines at the height of the financial crisis.
Regulations are now playing a part.
Companies are scrutinising their counterparties because
constrained banks are doing the same -- cutting down client
lists to focus on those that give them the biggest "wallet
share", or the most business across a range of products.
So companies are trying to avoid being caught out by banks
turning them down by studying their relationships in depth,
calculating whether lenders are in a position to keep supporting
them based on the level of business they do together.
Since the financial crisis, corporate treasurers at
top-rated companies have sought to improve their funding mix and
be less reliant on bank loans, for instance by accessing bond
markets directly.
Before the introduction of the euro in 1999, few European
companies accessed the bond market because of the large foreign
exchange risk in Europe's fragmented landscape, which consisted
of dozens of national currencies.
Instead, particularly the weaker-rated companies, relied on
cosy lending relationships with their banks, which helps explain
why the European banking sector is far larger as a percentage of
the region's economy than that in the United States.
But stricter capital requirements have made it harder for
the banks to splash out on easy money, forcing companies into
the hands of non-bank investors, not just in their home markets
but across regions.
The banks still play a role in arranging such bond sales,
but there is no risk on their balance sheets.
Companies still need banks for other services they cannot do
without, such as derivative deals which they use to hedge
exposures and plan their finances.
Both Learoyd, and Jones at Ahold, said they looked at a
range of factors when assessing their banks. A key one was
ratings, though these have been gradually cut post-financial
crisis and more downgrades loom.
Other pointers include share price movements, market
capitalisation, and credit default swap levels -- a derivative
that acts as an insurance against default and is meant to show
how likely a credit is to not repay its debts.
Learoyd, however, said he was most interested in the
elements "under a bank's control", such as its core capital
ratios. "That shows the management's view on risk appetite," he
said.