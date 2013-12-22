* JPMorgan puts global company cash pile at over $5 trln
* Well fed on buybacks, fund managers happy now to see deals
* Want to see better return on capital, not just earnings
* Market rewards acquirers with share price spike
By Simon Jessop and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Dec 22 Investors have received billions
of euros from European companies so cautious about the economic
outlook they could find nothing better to do with spare cash,
but many now want boards to snap up rivals instead - and are
rewarding them when they do.
Years of financial crisis meant companies used any surplus
first to pay down debt and then keep shareholders sweet with
dividends and share buybacks. They spent nearly $3 trillion on
buybacks globally since 2008, Thomson Reuters data shows, a rise
of more than $150 billion from the 2002-2007 period.
Now the pressure is on firms to put excess cash to work.
European M&A is down nearly a quarter on last year to $511
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. But globally, the
shares of active buyers have enjoyed their best run since the
financial crisis kicked off, beating quiescent peers by 4.7
percentage points, say consultants Towers Watson.
UK engineer Kentz, for example, rose 13 percent
after buying U.S. firm Valerus Field Solutions, and French
retailer Carrefour beat its sector, up 1.9 percent, on
the day it announced plans to buy 127 malls from real estate
group Kleppiere.
While the share price of the target company usually rises to
reflect the attractive premium a suitor typically has to pay to
secure a deal, it is less common for the buyer's stock to gain.
"The share prices of buyers have generally reacted
positively to the announcement of acquisitions this year. That
shows that investors want companies to put money to work and not
to hoard cash," said Wolfgang Fink, head of investment banking
at Goldman Sachs in Germany and Austria.
For companies worth $1 billion and more, JPMorgan research
puts that hoard of cash or cash equivalents at $5.3 trillion
globally, up from $5.2 trillion in 2012.
Swedish telecom Ericsson, for example, was
carrying net cash of 24.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.75 billion)
at the end of the third quarter, while carmaker Volvo
had 20.8 bilion crowns.
And in a sign that a broader range of investors expect more
deals, hedge funds that bet on the outcome of M&A - and need a
healthy stream of deals to make money - have pulled in $16.4
billion this year after seeing $6.6 billion take flight last
year.
Christer Gardell, co-founder of Cevian Capital, one of
Europe's largest activist investors, told Reuters last month he
expected rising corporate confidence to spark a burst of deals.
SENSIBLE DEALS
The dilemma for many firms is what to buy.
Executives remain wary after being forced to write down the
value of assets bought pre-crisis, and while the economic
outlook is improving, it is patchy and slow.
"Assuming the economy is getting better, there are a fair
number of companies sitting on cash that should be employed more
gainfully," said Nick Williams, head of Baring Asset
Management's small and mid-cap equity team, which has 1 billion
pounds in assets under management.
Recent earnings suggest buyers will be well served by a
sceptical eye when assessing value.
European companies lagged expectations on both revenues and
profits in 2013, and many analysts said earnings growth needed
to improve in order to see European share indexes add much to
the double-digit gains many are sitting on this year.
While some firms will invest in upgrading existing assets,
still-weak demand in many sectors means companies have to be
careful not to add capacity where it is not needed.
"Investing and adding capacity can be dangerous in times of
relative economic uncertainty because you don't really know if
there is enough demand to absorb this extra capacity," said
Hernan Cristerna, global head of M&A at JPMorgan.
"But if you keep returning cash to shareholders, you then
take the risk of compromising the future."
The safest bet for many boards looking to hit the spot for
investors would be to focus on smaller deals, said Ed Shing,
global equity portfolio manager at BCS Asset Management.
"People are prepared to stump up money for a sensible deal
where you're not paying a ridiculous multiple - big taking over
smaller, where the valuations are still reasonable, particularly
in Europe."
And when pitching the financial logic of the deal, boards
had better focus on more than just earnings, said Bertie
Thomson, senior fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Picking a point when the merged company finally contributes
to the bottom line is a favoured point of reference for
executives looking to justify a deal, but as most deals should
boost earnings, investors are more concerned with the return on
each pound, euro or crown spent by the company.
Deals should improve your return on capital, Thomson said.
"Some companies do it better than others, but it's still
quite amazing how many focus more on earnings accretion than on
returns."