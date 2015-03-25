(Repeating to additional subscribers without changes to text)
By Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber
BOSTON, March 25 CEOs at large U.S. companies
collectively realized at least $6 billion more in compensation
than initially estimated in annual disclosures in the five years
after the financial crisis first hit, according to a Reuters
analysis. The reason for the windfall: the soaring value of
their stock awards.
About 300 CEOs who served throughout the 2009-2013 period at
S&P 500 companies together realized about $22 billion in
compensation in the form of pay, bonuses and share and option
grants, or an average of $73 million each, figures provided
by executive compensation data firm Equilar show.
That compares to about $16 billion initially reported in
annual company summary compensation tables, which include
estimates for the value of stock grants based on the price of
shares at the time of awards.
The comparison does not include pensions and perks such as
country club memberships and use of corporate jets for private
use. The study also excludes rewards reaped by other top
executives, such as chief financial officers and chief operating
officers, and compensation for CEOs who did not serve the full
five years.
Further gains in share prices in 2014 and so far this year
will only have increased the gap between the annual disclosures
and the amount actually derived from the awards, with the full
picture for last year only becoming clear over the next couple
of months. The S&P 500's total return, including dividends, was
166 percent from the end of 2008 through Monday of this week,
according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The impact of the stock market gains on executive pay
illustrated in the study will strengthen concerns about how much
of an impact the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy money policies have
had on income inequality. Critics say that by raising the value
of assets, such as stocks, the Fed's stimulus has helped those
who are already wealthy even as median household income declined
4 percent between 2009-2013.
The bull market also has some investors re-evaluating how
they judge compensation plans. In some cases, they say CEOs may
be benefiting greatly from a rising tide even when their
performance might be weak.
"You're seeing overpayment, or outsized payments, for what
is market performance or mediocre performance," said Aeisha
Mastagni, an investment officer for the $191 billion California
State Teachers' Retirement System, who helps oversee its votes
on executive pay proposals at company annual meetings.
"Directors can't ignore the issue of pay inequality or rising
executive pay."
However, more companies are disclosing their realized pay
figures and some are eager to defend the supercharged rewards if
shareholders have also benefited. Some of the highest paid
executives also often appear in top CEO lists compiled by
investors and others because they have run companies so
successfully that their share prices have gone through the roof.
A $600 MLN QUESTION
An example is John Martin, the CEO of drug maker Gilead
Sciences Inc, who has become the best compensated
executive of a major U.S. company since the crisis, when
factoring in stock and options.
He realized $400.6 million in total compensation from 2009
to 2013, according to the Reuters analysis of the nearly 300
CEOs tracked by Equilar. That is poised to top $600 million by
this summer, mostly because of additional exercises of stock
options. Their value has surged well beyond the estimates in
annual disclosures.
Gilead had estimated Martin's compensation totaled only $75
million over the five years from 2009 to 2013. But Gilead's
shares have climbed nearly 300 percent since the end of 2008
while net income almost quadrupled to $12.1 billion in 2014,
fueled by sales of its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi. The company
declined to comment for this story.
The second highest-paid CEO over the period was Starbucks
Corp's Howard Schultz who realized $366 million, or
more than three times the $97 million reported in summary
compensation tables. That upside is largely the result of the
cafe chain's shares climbing 931 percent since the end of 2008
as earnings surged.
"When the company performs well and the stock price
increases, our executives, partners (employees) and shareholders
are all rewarded," a Starbucks spokeswoman said.
The equity-oriented pay structure is good for CEOs of
high-growth companies, but also bites those who don't show big
growth.
Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corp, realized $282
million during the five-year period analyzed by Reuters. That
was $100 million below the value reported in Oracle's summary
compensation tables.
The software giant's total stock return since 2008 has been
several percentage points better than the S&P 500 Index,
according to FactSet. But off a large base, profit growth has
been relatively slow. Operating income has increased by 8
percent to $14.8 billion over its past three fiscal years.
Oracle declined comment.
GE CEO LAGS
Another CEO who realized less pay than originally estimated
was Jeff Immelt of General Electric Co. His $52 million
in realized pay was less than the $69.2 million reported in
summary compensation tables for 2009-2013. With a total return
of about 96 percent since the end of 2008, GE shares badly lag
the S&P 500 index. GE declined to comment.
Companies began introducing bigger stock and options awards
in executive pay packages in the 1990s as a means of reducing
tax liability on cash bonuses and as part of a push to encourage
CEOs to act in the interests of shareholders. But with stock
markets breaking records, some worry the awards will only
underscore the widening gulf between the compensation of top
executives and average workers.
"The numbers can be obscene, particularly when you look at
the general challenges we face as an economy and society," said
Matthew Benkendorf, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset
Management, which oversees about $50 billion.
In 2013, CEOs made 331 times the average worker's income,
the largest such gulf in American history and a gap that is set
to rise further, according to a study by the AFL-CIO, the
largest U.S. federation of unions. "The executive has received a
windfall based on the bull market, which isn't always
attributable to their own performance, and that's wrong," said
Brandon Rees, deputy director of the AFL-CIO's Office of
Investment, which advises union-sponsored pension plans managing
$560 billion.
Big investors can influence the size of company pay plans
but have mostly backed management, largely because the value of
their shares has also been climbing. In each year since 2011
when most Russell 3000 companies began holding advisory votes on
executive compensation, more than 90 percent of companies have
gotten more than 70 percent approval for their executive
compensation plans, according to pay consultant firm Semler
Brossy.
For example, Michael Cuggino, president and portfolio
manager of the $5.3 billion Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds
in San Francisco, supported the pay of Gilead CEO Martin. His
funds own Gilead shares and Cuggino said Martin deserves credit
for managing the company in a risky industry, where failed drug
trials are common and can wreck a company's share price.
"As long as we're happy with the company, and it's making
investors money, we don't begrudge the executives getting their
money," he said
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Martin Howell)