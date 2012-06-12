By Anjuli Davies and Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 Many companies in Europe risk
scaring off investors unless they can find ways to deal with
big pension deficits that threaten to eat into cash piles
originally earmarked for capital investments and dividends.
Some firms are haunted by "zombie" pension schemes, so
called because their pension liabilities dwarf the market value
of the company itself.
The demands on a company pension pot are so much greater now
because people are living longer but the returns the pension
funds make on investments are shrinking because of historically
low bond yields, anaemic economic prospects and also major
accounting changes.
These pressures not only impact the ability of a company to
invest and attract capital but can also push shareholders to the
back of the queue in terms of how a firm's cash is shared out.
"This calls to mind one of the core problems on investment
right now, what I call stakeholder wars, " James Clunie,
investment director of equities at Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership told Reuters.
"If the dividend is cut just to fund a pension scheme, that
shows they have lost a fraction of their pie to the pensioners.
In a shrinking pie world, that looks very bad."
In this environment, investors are forced to pay more
attention to the size of a company's pension liabilities and
what action is planned to deal with any shortfall.
"We tend to look for the companies ... in the driving seat
(which) can develop as they wish as opposed to the ones on the
back-foot, held hostage by pension funds and those sorts of
situations," Stan Pearson, Head of European Equities at Standard
Life Investments, told Reuters.
Pearson compares the approach of Germany's Volkswagen
and BMW to their pension funds. BMW has
started to de-risk its pension scheme by offloading the risks of
rising life expectancy on to banks or insurers. As a result, it
can be more flexible with its cash.
He said Volkswagen, on the other hand, has not used its 15
billion euros cash pile to start to de-risk, so is, to a certain
extent, hamstrung by commitments to fund its pension scheme.
Peter Elwin, Head of Pensions, Valuation and Accounting
research at JPMorgan believes that finance directors should
start thinking hard about using their cash to reduce pension
deficits as this could actually give investors a boost.
"If they accept that they're not going to earn anything on
cash, and that liabilities aren't going to change, they could
use the cash to fund and/or de-risk the pension. Shareholders
get a double benefit from cash earning a positive return and
pension risks reducing," he said.
Company pension liabilities, which once barely registered on
a fund manager's radar, now stand at more than half a trillion
pounds ($788.50 billion) for Britain's FTSE 350 index of
companies, data from JLT Pension Capital Strategies Limited
(PCS) shows.
One in 10 companies have pension commitments greater than
their total equity value, according to JLT's data.
"That basic pension zombie dynamic is still alive and well,"
said Elwin.
"In situations where you have small-cap companies supporting
pension funds which are 4 or 5 times the size of their sponsor,
it's clear that the pension trustee stands very much in front of
equity shareholders in the queue," he said.
WHISKY PLEDGE
Other big European companies have decided to bite the bullet
and do something about their pension burdens.
In March, Britain's biggest fixed-line telecoms firm BT
decided to pay down its 4 billion pound pension deficit,
a long-running concern for shareholders who can now look forward
to higher dividend payouts as a result.
An employee pension fund of Dutch chemical group AkzoNobel
signed a 1.4 billion pound deal with reinsurer Swiss
Re in May to help it absorb the cost of members
living longer than expected.
Some have found more unusual ways to fund a corporate
pension scheme by pledging assets to cover deficits. Drinks
giant Diageo, pledged whisky against its pension fund
deficit, whilst UK retailer Marks & Spencer pledged a
number of properties.
"It does make a big difference to a company's growth path if
they do not have to worry about short-term dips in revenues or
what their outstanding liabilities are," said Pearson.
WINDING DOWN
In Britain, the shifting model of workplace pensions
provision away from final salary schemes has left companies with
legacy liabilities that are harder to manage.
Defined benefit, or final salary schemes that offer a
pension based on final salary and duration of employment, are
more likely to need topping up.
Trustees of such schemes will be more averse to taking risks
against their broadly fixed liabilities and will prefer low-risk
investments that may struggle to generate returns to cover
obligations, forcing companies to pump in more money.
Ever-dwindling returns from low bond yields, a staple
pension fund investment, could rack up a 100 billion pound bill
for UK Plc over the next three years, the Pension Corporation
(PIC), a specialist pension manager estimates.
For Europe as a whole, revised accounting rules, which
change how expected returns on pension scheme assets are
calculated, are due in January 2013. These will prevent
companies from including expected returns from pension assets in
their profit calculations, which could ultimately divert more
cash away from shareholders.
Consultant Towers Watson estimates these new rules would
have wiped up to 4 billion pounds off the corporate profits of
FTSE 350 companies had they already been in force in 2011.