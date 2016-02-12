* Low oil prices lift spending less than before-CEOs
* Consumer goods stocks have outperformed since '08
* Many reaching peak multiples
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Feb 12 Consumer companies are offering
investors a small degree of relief from the turmoil in banking
and resources in a results season dominated by fears about
slowing economic growth.
But those companies say lower oil prices no longer translate
into a traditional boost for spending on their products because
households are using the money saved at the gas pump and on
energy bills to stash cash, pay off debt or on other items.
This means those companies may not be as much of a safe
haven investment as they used to be in times of low commodities
prices or economic stress.
Since 2008, food and beverage stocks have offered a 142
percent total shareholder return, nearly double that of the
market overall, according to Thomson Reuters global equity
indices. Since the start of the year, they have lost 3.4
percent, versus 12 percent for the global index.
"In the context of a market that's in meltdown, the
performance consumer goods has been delivering is pretty good,"
said Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.
Consumer stalwarts PepsiCo, Unilever and
French cosmetics firm L'Oreal all reported
better-than-expected revenue in contrast to dismal results from
banks including Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
and oil, gas and mining firms. Tobacco company
Philip Morris International gave a strong outlook and
liquor giant Diageo reported improvements.
There have also been good results from General Motors
, Adidas and Norwegian Air, and
analysts are on the lookout for similar trends next week in
reports from Nestle, Michelin, Puma
and Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Consumer confidence has risen in the United States and
Europe, nearing 2007 levels, and car sales, which analysts call
a good proxy for discretionary spending, are showing promise of
staying healthy in 2016.
UNPREDICTABLE
But companies need to work harder to win over consumers,
according to PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi.
"In the past, we used to say when gas prices came down there
used to be a perceptible increase in convenience store traffic,"
Nooyi told analysts this week. "Yes, we did see an increase in
convenience store traffic (of about 6 percent), but I think that
game has played out. Now it's going to be how much innovation
you put on the shelves and how you execute."
L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said he was surprised
by the lack of any fuel-related benefit.
"When I ran L'Oreal US ten years ago, every 10 cent, or 20
cents less in the price of the gas translated immediately into
more consumption," Agon said. "We started the year, last year,
with the idea that the reduction in the price of gas would
probably mean an acceleration of the consumption ... and
honestly, we did not see it at all."
"We did not see it in America, we did not see it in Western
Europe. So we don't have some precise explanation about it.
Maybe some people are doing more savings or spending money on
other categories."
With global oil consumption around 95 million barrels per
day, the drop in prices from $115 per barrel in June 2014 to
around $30 now has resulted in savings of about $8 billion per
day for oil importers, said Laith Khalef, senior analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
"That's a pretty big stimulus to those oil consumers, but we
haven't really seen it yet," Khalef said. "That's a theme that
perhaps is not being played out in the market.
Part of the reason the fuel price benefit is more muffled
than in previous cycles, analysts say, is because consumers are
paying down their own debt, uncertain about their future wage
growth. Another reason is that there are more things to spend
money on that are not tracked by traditional measures, such as
online home-sharing service Airbnb or car ride service Uber.
"The consumer has arguably been swinging his money around,
and is not consistently going anywhere," said Liberum analyst
Robert Waldschmidt. "This month it's at the retail outlets, next
month it's at the cinema and maybe after that it's a new app."
HIGH PRICE FOR GROWTH
Consumer staples stocks, which include Procter & Gamble
and Anheuser-Busch InBev, have been trading at
historically high multiples, anywhere from 18 times earnings to
more than 30 times, buoyed by the fact that they are stable,
have decent yields in a low interest rate environment and
exposure to emerging markets, which up until recently, were
significant offsets to weak mature markets.
Even though they have tempered their forecasts in the wake
of the downturn, they are still seeing top- and bottom-line
growth, and many investors are prepared to pay up for that,
especially with so many other sectors sinking.
"They (investors) are saying 'Look the world is terrible, I'm
going to lose money in most places. I'm prepared to pay a high
price to be confident for a little bit of growth'," said Ali
Miremadi, fund manager at THS Partners in London which owns
shares of Unilever, Nestle, Pepsi and Mondelez International
.
"These are all fundamentally strong companies, which
assuming you are going to hold them for a reasonably long period
of time, are very reasonably valued."
Still, valuations do reach a point -- somewhere around 30
times earnings -- where it's harder to justify owning a stock
that is delivering only single-digit revenue growth, Miremadi
said.
Consumer staples do nevertheless offer income, which may
become more scarce as companies such as miner Rio Tinto
scrap their dividend payout policies.
With dividend payout ratios in the 80 to 90 percent range,
tobacco stocks like Philip Morris and British American
lead the pack of consumer staples with yields of 4.5 percent.
"Things could be going better, but if people are looking for
defensive qualities and income from their equity investments,
staples gives you both of those on a fairly reliable basis,"
said Morningstar analyst Philip Gorham.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer in London, Dominique
Vidalon and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; editing by Anna Willard)