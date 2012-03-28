DUBAI, March 28 Saudi Electricity Co
priced a $1.75 billion two-part Islamic bond on Wednesday,
putting its $500 million five-year portion at a fixed profit
rate of 2.665 percent and its $1.25 billion 10-year tranche at
4.211 percent.
Saudi Electricity's launch of the two-part bond earlier this
week marks the first dollar-denominated issue from Saudi Arabia
since October 2010, when petrochemicals group Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) launched a $1 billion five-year bond.
Demand for the Reg S Ijara Sukuk was very strong, market
sources indicated, given the rarity value of a dollar sukuk from
a majority government-owned Saudi corporate.
HSBC and Deutsche Bank were the mandated lead arrangers on
the deal, while Mistubishi Securities UFJ came in as a co-lead
on Wednesday.
Another Saudi group, Kingdom Holding received
shareholder approval on Wednesday to sell bonds worth up to 3.75
billion riyal ($1 billion).
