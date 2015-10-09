Oct 9 Paul Andrews, a veteran American securities industry regulator, will be the next head of a global consortium of regulators that tries to coordinate financial markets standards worldwide, according to a regulatory source.

Andrews, currently vice president of international affairs at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), will become Secretary General of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which is based in Madrid. He will succeed David Wright, a Briton who will retire from the post at the end of the year after a three-year term.

IOSCO earlier this year played a central role in convincing its central bank members to follow U.S. regulators' determination that large asset management firms are not systemically important and should not have to follow new reporting, forecasting and capital rules that apply to large banks.

Andrews, a 17-year veteran of FINRA, is on the regulatory advisory panel of IOSCO's affiliate members consultative committee. At FINRA, a securities industry-funded regulator overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Andrews works to deepen relationships with "key non-US regulators to improve oversight of international firms and markets," according to his LinkedIn profile.

Andrews, who, previously worked for eight years at the SEC's Division of Market Regulation and in its General Counsel's office, was out of the country and could not be reached for comment, a FINRA spokeswoman said.

An IOSCO spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment outside Madrid business hours on Friday. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Alan Crosby)