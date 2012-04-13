April 13 Wells Fargo & Company expanded
its broker ranks in Colorado, adding a veteran adviser from UBS
Wealth Management Americas to its Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage
unit, the company said on Friday.
Adviser David Halsch, a three-decade industry veteran,
joined Wells' Denver office on Thursday from UBS AG's
U.S. brokerage, a recruiter with knowledge of the move
told Reuters.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed the hire, but was not
yet able to disclose his client assets under management or
production.
Halsch, who was with UBS for 10 years before making the move
to Wells, also worked as an adviser at Merrill Lynch for about
two decades before the brokerage was purchased by Bank of
America Corp.
Wells Fargo Advisors is the third largest U.S. brokerage by
client a ssets a fter Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill
Lynch. Wells had more than 15,000 advisers with roughly $1.1
trillion in client assets as of the end of December.
Since the start of the year, San Francisco-based Wells has
added at least 22 experienced advisers with $2.2 billion in
client assets managed, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those
new hires came primarily from competing firms UBS, Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.