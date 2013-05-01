May 1 Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville,
Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Wednesday it added a team
of two veteran advisers from Raymond James Financial Inc's
independent broker-dealer division.
Advisers Steven Smith and Sean Miranda, who together managed
$200 million in client assets, moved to Hilliard Lyons on
Wednesday after roughly a decade with Raymond James. The
advisers, based in Louisville, joined the firm as financial
consultants.
Smith, who has worked in the advising industry for 17 years,
joined Hilliard Lyons as a senior vice president. Miranda joined
as a first vice president.
Raymond James did not immediately comment on the departures.
Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches
in 12 states across the United States. The firm also said
earlier this year it landed a team in South Carolina that
managed $175 million in client assets.