BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
April 7 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Monday its wealth management unit hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co.
Joseph "Jody" McAuley will join Baird as a senior vice president, branch manager at its Charleston, South Carolina office.
McAuley started his career in 1997 with A.G. Edwards & Sons and remained there through the company's mergers with Wachovia Securities and then Wells Fargo.
Most recently, McAuley was senior vice president-investments at Wells Fargo.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman could not immediately confirm on the move. (Reporting by By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: