Sept 17 Securities brokerage Wells Fargo Advisors, a part of Wells Fargo & Co said it has hired seven financial advisers who managed a combined $1.38 billion in assets at their former companies UBS Financial Services, a unit of UBS AG, and Morgan Stanley.

William Peragine and John Biondo joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Melville, New York on Sept. 10. They most recently managed more than $830 million in combined client assets at Morgan Stanley.

Lee Dubinsky also joined in Melville, New York on Sept. 12 from UBS, where he managed more than $140 million in client assets.

Dubinsky and the adviser team, Peragine and Biondo, report to Long Island Market Manager Christopher Davis.

William Boatwright and Craig Diamond joined in Woodland Hills, California, on Sept. 10. They managed more than $259 million in client assets at UBS.

Jon Miller and Doug Kunzman joined in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 4 from UBS. They managed more than $151 million in combined client assets.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed that Peragine and Biondo were no longer with the company, while UBS was not immediately available for comment.

Wells Fargo Advisors had said last week that it bolstered its California sales force with nine new financial advisers who managed a combined $1 billion in assets at UBS and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)