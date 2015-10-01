BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Alerts on Minda Corporation Ltd acquiring stake in unit were inadvertently coded to SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd, an unrelated firm.
For alerts on Minda Corporation's acquisition click .
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------