(Adds detail on company, background)
By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT May 11 Investment bank
Jefferies has been hired to lead the search for a
buyer for German IT company Comparex, which could be worth about
350 million euros ($390 million), two sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Comparex began as a joint venture between BASF SE
and Siemens AG to market computer hardware
and is now a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Informatik, Austria's
largest IT provider.
Raiffeisen Informatik, Jefferies and Comparex all declined
to comment.
Comparex, based in Leipzig, eastern Germany, generated
revenue of 1.51 billion euros in its 2013/14 financial year and
employs more than 2,000 people in 31 countries, according to its
website.
It provides services such as the management of software
licenses and cloud-based services in partnership with companies
including Microsoft Corp and IBM.
The business had core earnings (EBITDA) of around 35 million
euros in its last fiscal year and could fetch up to 10 times
that figure, one of the sources said, cautioning that a deal was
not certain.
Raiffeisen Informatik is partly owned by regional Austrian
lender Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien.
"We are constantly evaluating our strategic focus," a
spokeswoman for the lender said.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by
Pamela Barbaglia and David Holmes)