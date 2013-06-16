LONDON, June 16 Paul Walsh, the chief executive
of drinks group Diageo is to become chairman of catering
group Compass, the Sunday Times newspaper reported
without citing sources.
Walsh will replace Roy Gardner, who stands down next year,
it said.
Compass operates in some 50 countries and serves 4 billion
meals a year at locations ranging from schools and hospitals to
offshore rigs and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
The group is targeting growth in North America and in
emerging markets, and directors believes that Walsh's experience
in international expansion - he has overseen deals in Turkey,
Brazil, Vietnam and China - will be an asset, the newspaper
said.
Compass was not available for immediate comment.