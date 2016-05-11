May 11 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, maintained its full-year expectations citing an encouraging pipeline of new orders, after posting higher first-half revenue on the back of strong demand for its services in North America and Europe.

The company, which serves about 4 billion meals a year, said reported revenue rose 6.7 percent to 9.5 billion pounds ($14 billion) in the six months ended March 31.

Strong growth in North America and Europe more than made up for ongoing weakness in Australia, Brazil and some other remote and offshore businesses, Compass said. ($1 = 0.6916 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)